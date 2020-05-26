Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.25% of Spire worth $9,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Spire by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,814,000 after buying an additional 41,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Spire Inc has a fifty-two week low of $57.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.29. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.20). Spire had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $715.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.6225 dividend. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Spire from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.10.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.