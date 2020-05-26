Stack Financial Management Inc Sells 5,519 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Stack Financial Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 222,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 5,519 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 3.4% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $21,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 60.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,424 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.4% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 38,996 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.5% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.6% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 282,980 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,336,000 after purchasing an additional 57,756 shares during the period. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.58.

DIS stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.15. The stock had a trading volume of 7,763,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,707,074. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.87. The company has a market capitalization of $219.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

