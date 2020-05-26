State Street Corp Acquires 38,498 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,085,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,498 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 7.77% of Essex Property Trust worth $1,130,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 50.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $244.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.70. Essex Property Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $175.81 and a fifty-two week high of $334.17.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.23 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 42.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $2.0775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $354.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.64.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

