State Street Corp Acquires 71,064 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,800,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,064 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.75% of Hershey worth $1,033,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Hershey by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,065,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Hershey by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 144,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,010,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,170,000 after buying an additional 115,694 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $130.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.63 and a 200 day moving average of $144.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.17.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 71.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s payout ratio is 53.46%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Hershey from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.63.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $49,402.39. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.97, for a total transaction of $229,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,682,251.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,347 shares of company stock worth $493,657. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

