State Street Corp Acquires 886,991 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 886,991 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 6.58% of Realty Income worth $1,131,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Realty Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on O. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $84.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

NYSE O opened at $54.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.67. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $84.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.233 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.34%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

