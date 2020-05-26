State Street Corp Buys 2,394,120 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,595,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,394,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.26% of EOG Resources worth $1,099,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

EOG opened at $53.26 on Tuesday. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $95.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.33.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 11.69%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

