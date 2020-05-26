State Street Corp Buys 5,032,092 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,210,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,032,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 5.54% of Williams Companies worth $951,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.75, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.06. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $29.06.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 161.62%.

In other news, Director William H. Spence acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Creel acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,567.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 82,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,663 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.42.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

