State Street Corp Has $1.08 Billion Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,560,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,069 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 3.92% of Constellation Brands worth $1,083,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $176.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -982.20, a P/E/G ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.26 and its 200 day moving average is $175.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. HSBC cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $233.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.05.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

