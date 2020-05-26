State Street Corp Has $1.08 Billion Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,335,779 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.25% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $1,084,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,361,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 181,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $11,282,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 31,971 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 47,338 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 10,663 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

CTSH stock opened at $53.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $71.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.82.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.90%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

