State Street Corp Has $1.08 Billion Stock Position in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,753,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 103,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.49% of Msci worth $1,084,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Msci by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Msci by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Msci by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Msci by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Msci by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSCI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price target (up from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.89.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.11, for a total transaction of $787,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,145 shares in the company, valued at $91,742,700.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 6,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,051 over the last 90 days. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $337.97 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $322.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.43. Msci Inc has a 52 week low of $206.82 and a 52 week high of $356.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.36 million. Msci had a net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 286.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Msci Inc will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.24%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

