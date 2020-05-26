State Street Corp Has $1.20 Billion Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,400,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,038 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.20% of SYSCO worth $1,204,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in SYSCO by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 184,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in SYSCO by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 234,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,093,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in SYSCO by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 347,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,715,000 after buying an additional 55,040 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SYSCO alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus lowered shares of SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

NYSE:SYY opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. SYSCO Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.35 and a 200 day moving average of $68.24. The firm has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SYSCO news, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. acquired 703,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.