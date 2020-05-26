State Street Corp Has $1 Billion Stock Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,649,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.70% of Corteva worth $1,002,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BNP Paribas raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Corteva from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corteva from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.47.

Shares of CTVA opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.63. Corteva has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.59.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

