State Street Corp Has $1 Billion Stock Position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,791,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,225 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.38% of Monster Beverage worth $1,000,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $1,815,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,219,787.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,647 shares of company stock worth $13,637,301. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $69.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.69. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $70.52. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

