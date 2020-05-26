State Street Corp Increases Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,043,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 554,698 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.74% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $1,304,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 28,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $49.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.53. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.76%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wolfe Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.88.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total value of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,554.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

