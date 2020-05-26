State Street Corp Increases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,392,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,749,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.59% of Phillips 66 worth $1,308,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,457,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 824.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,231,000 after buying an additional 1,715,002 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,599,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,316,000 after buying an additional 1,188,569 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,255,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $248,970,000 after purchasing an additional 905,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 285.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 880,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,345,000 after purchasing an additional 652,555 shares during the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $79.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $119.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,250 shares of company stock valued at $323,850 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

