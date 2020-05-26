State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,652,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,960 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 5.53% of Ameren worth $994,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,193,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,403 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,861,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,948,000 after acquiring an additional 705,864 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd purchased a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $54,117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,405,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,158,000 after acquiring an additional 696,458 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 1,675.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 596,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,820,000 after acquiring an additional 563,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Ameren from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ameren from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.64.

Ameren stock opened at $69.82 on Tuesday. Ameren Corp has a fifty-two week low of $58.74 and a fifty-two week high of $87.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.41.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.12). Ameren had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.10%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

