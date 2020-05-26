State Street Corp Raises Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

State Street Corp grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,817,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,164 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.13% of MCCORMICK & CO /SH worth $962,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 4th quarter worth $168,682,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 1st quarter worth $26,589,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 883,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,765,000 after acquiring an additional 139,900 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 451,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,102,000 after acquiring an additional 125,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 388,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,963,000 after acquiring an additional 98,673 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH stock opened at $172.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.95. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.33. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a fifty-two week low of $112.22 and a fifty-two week high of $180.38.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $163.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.82.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

