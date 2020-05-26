State Street Corp Raises Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,300,357 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.00% of General Motors worth $1,190,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,047,751 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,162,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719,148 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,284,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $669,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,920,340 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $654,961,000 after acquiring an additional 536,088 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in General Motors by 7.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,073,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $524,865,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.47.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. General Motors has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

