State Street Corp Reduces Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

State Street Corp decreased its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,642,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.32% of McKesson worth $1,036,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in McKesson by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,797,000 after acquiring an additional 487,887 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in McKesson by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Barclays cut their price objective on McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen lifted their price objective on McKesson from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

MCK opened at $150.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $112.60 and a one year high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $58.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.60 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.97%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $548,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 8,187 shares of company stock worth $1,064,057 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

