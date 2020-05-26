State Street Corp Sells 130,324 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,584,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,324 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.43% of HCA Healthcare worth $1,040,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNA Financial Corp grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 62,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,211,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. 68.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.00.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total value of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $112.15 on Tuesday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $151.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.73.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 304.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

