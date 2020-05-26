State Street Corp Sells 36,765 Shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,595,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,765 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.35% of Willis Towers Watson worth $954,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WLTW. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Willis Towers Watson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Willis Towers Watson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.57.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $202.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.29 and its 200-day moving average is $193.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $220.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

