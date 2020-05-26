State Street Corp Sells 572,120 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

State Street Corp reduced its position in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,222,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572,120 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.25% of Hormel Foods worth $1,316,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $120,468,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $57,137,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,881,000 after acquiring an additional 799,392 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth $26,114,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,514,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,317,000 after acquiring an additional 523,836 shares in the last quarter. 43.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HRL. Piper Sandler lowered Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

HRL opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $37.00 and a 1 year high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.65.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken sold 10,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $502,935.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,774.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 10,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $492,717.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,391,665. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.