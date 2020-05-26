State Street Corp Sells 6,226,386 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,258,658 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 6,226,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.49% of HP worth $1,126,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,085,158 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,754,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,797 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HP by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,677,008 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $444,674,000 after acquiring an additional 716,115 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in HP by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,852,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $327,286,000 after acquiring an additional 116,446 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in HP by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,474,119 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $379,643,000 after acquiring an additional 751,296 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in HP by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,316,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $355,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,067 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HP to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.96. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.