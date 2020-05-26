State Street Corp Sells 756,005 Shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,911,123 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 756,005 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.17% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $1,243,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $2,901,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 23,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 36.8% in the first quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 33,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 379.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 19,249 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.97.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $351,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,834.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,292 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,527 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $35.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.51. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

