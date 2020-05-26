State Street Corp Sells 904,839 Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,921,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 904,839 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.06% of Metlife worth $1,128,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Metlife in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in Metlife in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Metlife in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Metlife in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Metlife in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Metlife alerts:

Shares of MET stock opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average is $43.12. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $53.28.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. Metlife’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.