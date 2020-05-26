Stealth (XST) Price Reaches $0.0410

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for $0.0410 or 0.00000462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. Over the last week, Stealth has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. Stealth has a total market cap of $1.47 million and $6,801.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006357 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003697 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001285 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001691 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00043594 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 35,817,513 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

