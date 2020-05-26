Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Buys 35,780 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 153.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,780 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 12,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,138. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $192.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.16.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.