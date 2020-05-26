Super Zero (SERO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $25.82 Million

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. One Super Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0839 or 0.00000951 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io and BigONE. In the last week, Super Zero has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Super Zero has a total market cap of $22.18 million and approximately $25.82 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004957 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00058215 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00362787 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011306 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000545 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012453 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Switch (ESH) traded down 82.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Super Zero Profile

Super Zero (CRYPTO:SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 644,229,472 coins and its circulating supply is 264,294,900 coins. The official website for Super Zero is sero.cash. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH.

Buying and Selling Super Zero

Super Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

