Suzanne M. Grafton Sells 300 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stock

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $44,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,495.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded up $6.29 on Tuesday, hitting $153.54. 825,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,413,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $178.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.24.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.18. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $731.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

KSU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 2.5% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

