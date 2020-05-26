Swap 1-Day Volume Tops $58,934.00 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0399 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and TradeOgre. Swap has a market capitalization of $348,242.50 and approximately $58,934.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Swap has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011282 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.25 or 0.02053021 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00183098 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00055938 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00043272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 8,738,504 coins. The official website for Swap is swap.fyi. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap.

Swap Coin Trading

Swap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

