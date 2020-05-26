SwftCoin (SWFTC) Market Cap Hits $4.58 Million

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 26th. SwftCoin has a market capitalization of $4.58 million and $16.51 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SwftCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi. Over the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004943 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $341.87 or 0.03874947 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002310 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00056139 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031807 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011306 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a token. Its launch date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.