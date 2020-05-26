T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Holdings Boosted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,540,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 781,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.81% of T-Mobile Us worth $1,303,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter valued at about $794,509,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,804,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,494,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,896 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,284,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $257,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,751 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $198,113,000 after acquiring an additional 643,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,884,323 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,003,895,000 after acquiring an additional 599,906 shares during the last quarter. 23.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

TMUS stock opened at $96.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.27. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $102.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.32.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub downgraded T-Mobile Us from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.79.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.