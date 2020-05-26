Terracoin (TRC) Price Down 12.4% This Week

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Terracoin has a total market cap of $714,138.76 and approximately $49.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0311 or 0.00000351 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,869.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.55 or 0.02565696 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00613216 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00012370 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000715 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io.

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

