ThoreCoin Hits Market Cap of $148.38 Million (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 26th. ThoreCoin has a total market cap of $148.38 million and $22,790.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for $1,711.75 or 0.19393339 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.65 or 0.02046674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00183069 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00055846 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00043220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

ThoreCoin Token Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

