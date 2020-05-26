Thunder Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.77 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Thunder Token has a total market capitalization of $31.56 million and $6.77 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges including Huobi Global, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Huobi Korea. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.81 or 0.03863546 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00055669 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031813 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011305 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (TT) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2019. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,453,843,220 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token’s official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Token Coin Trading

Thunder Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bilaxy, Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

