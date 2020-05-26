Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,487 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 0.9% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 41,287 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,449 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 47,361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 327,707 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $21,543,000 after buying an additional 22,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.77.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.05. 5,182,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,381,515. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.54 and its 200-day moving average is $80.69.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $318,432.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,099.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,504 shares of company stock worth $726,546. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

