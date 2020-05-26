Tradewinds Capital Management LLC Purchases 118,419 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,419 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 4.4% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $13,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 658.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,894,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326,419 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,686,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,262 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 121.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,299,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,905,000 after purchasing an additional 713,068 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,418,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,188,000 after purchasing an additional 569,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $17,837,000.

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.92. 65,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,241,383. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $45.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.66.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

