Transcodium (TNS) Hits Market Cap of $69,557.68

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One Transcodium token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Bancor Network and TOPBTC. During the last week, Transcodium has traded down 17% against the dollar. Transcodium has a market cap of $69,557.68 and approximately $78,567.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.80 or 0.02059224 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00089174 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00183056 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00043064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Transcodium’s total supply is 87,600,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,684,293 tokens. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com.

Transcodium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, TOPBTC, Bancor Network and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

