TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Bought by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $4,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 4.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in TransUnion by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 47.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransUnion alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $80.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.70. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.25 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

In other TransUnion news, insider John T. Danaher sold 24,028 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $2,285,543.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,403,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 9,814 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $892,975.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,914.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,498 shares of company stock valued at $22,591,027. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.