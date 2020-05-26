Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 73.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIL opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. Trillium Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $528.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.05.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.12. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Trillium Therapeutics Company Profile

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.