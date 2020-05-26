TrueFlip (TFL) Achieves Market Cap of $3.62 Million

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. During the last week, TrueFlip has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFlip token can now be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00006539 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFlip has a market cap of $3.62 million and approximately $12,867.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000886 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00043840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.48 or 0.03872760 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00056168 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031764 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011322 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip (CRYPTO:TFL) is a token. It launched on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

