Tseli Lily Yang Sells 1,448 Shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,448 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $26,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Pinterest stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,169,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,250,571. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.02. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $271.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.69 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 73.06% and a negative net margin of 120.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JBJ Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 7.4% during the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 9.8% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 10.0% during the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.13.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

