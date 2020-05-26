TurtleNetwork Trading 3% Higher Over Last Week (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One TurtleNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $365,115.53 and $3,509.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TurtleNetwork Profile

TN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog.

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

TurtleNetwork can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

