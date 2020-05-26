Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,791 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Twitter were worth $5,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $2,468,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.90.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $33.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.81. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.78.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. Twitter’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, VP Matthew Derella sold 16,219 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $570,584.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,356 shares of company stock worth $3,115,796. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

