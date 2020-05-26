Typerium (TYPE) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $53.00

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded up 237.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Typerium has a market cap of $487,057.22 and $53.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Typerium has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Typerium token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Typerium alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.76 or 0.02048960 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00079385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00183206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043259 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Typerium Profile

Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,621,758,102 tokens. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Typerium’s official website is typerium.io.

Typerium Token Trading

Typerium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Typerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.