Ultra Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $9.97 million and $64,483.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultra token can now be purchased for about $0.0415 or 0.00000468 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,852.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $226.96 or 0.02563685 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002270 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000268 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.22 or 0.00612517 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011166 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,536,600 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

