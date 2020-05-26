US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,269 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.36% of US Foods worth $13,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in US Foods by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,340,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,865,000 after buying an additional 3,131,633 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in US Foods by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,885,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,240,000 after buying an additional 2,568,725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $97,475,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in US Foods by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,325,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,075,000 after buying an additional 1,085,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in US Foods by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,037,000 after buying an additional 880,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on USFD. TheStreet lowered shares of US Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on US Foods from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

NYSE USFD opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.48. US Foods Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

