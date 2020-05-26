USD Coin Market Capitalization Tops $726.37 Million (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last week, USD Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $726.37 million and approximately $385.64 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00011315 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Korbit, SouthXchange and CPDAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.29 or 0.02292129 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00075541 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USDC is a token. It was first traded on May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 727,326,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 723,781,236 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io.

USD Coin Token Trading

USD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, OKEx, Poloniex, Hotbit, LATOKEN, Korbit, Coinsuper, CPDAX, CoinEx, FCoin, Kucoin, Coinbase Pro and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

