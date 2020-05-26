USDK Hits 1-Day Volume of $46.43 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last week, USDK has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. USDK has a market cap of $28.61 million and approximately $46.43 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00011278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.81 or 0.02049951 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00079757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00182928 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00043366 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000164 BTC.

USDK Profile

USDK was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com.

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

