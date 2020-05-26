V-ID (VIDT) Price Reaches $0.0959

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One V-ID token can currently be bought for $0.0959 or 0.00001082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. Over the last week, V-ID has traded down 6% against the dollar. V-ID has a total market cap of $4.48 million and $531,440.00 worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.72 or 0.03852936 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00055804 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031810 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011318 BTC.

About V-ID

V-ID (VIDT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 58,126,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,724,394 tokens. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain.

Buying and Selling V-ID

V-ID can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade V-ID should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

